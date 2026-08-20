Victor Bericoto’s single and Matt Wilkinson’s debut as an opener help Giants beat Guardians 1-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Victor Bericoto had an RBI single, Matt Wilkinson worked two innings as an opener in his major league debut against the team that drafted the left-hander and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old Wilkinson allowed one hit a little more than three months after Cleveland’s 10th-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft was acquired from the AL wild card-chasing Guardians. He was the franchise’s first Canadian-born pitcher to make his big league debut as a starter since Tip O’Neill for the New York Gothams in 1883.

Wilkinson faced seven batters after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento, Adrian Houser (3-8) struck out three while allowing four hits and two walks in five innings and Dylan Smith had five strikeouts over the final two innings for his third save in San Francisco’s second 1-0 victory this season.

Rafael Devers scored from third with two outs in the fourth when Bericoto’s sharp grounder in the hole bounced away from diving shortstop Brayan Rocchio toward the left field line.

Willy Adames had three singles for the Giants, and Jung Hoo Lee added a single and a double.

Cleveland starter Parker Messick (9-8) tied his career high with 10 strikeouts while allowing six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Angel Martínez and Angel Genao had two hits apiece for the Guardians, who were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-12, 4.31 ERA) is set to start against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (11-7, 3.74) in the series finale Thursday.

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