Pecko fans 4 in MLB debut, Vázquez hits 7th homer as the Astros beat the Angels 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Ethan Pecko struck out four in his major-league debut, five Houston relievers pitched shutout ball for five-plus innings and Christian Vázquez homered as the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Pecko, a 2023 sixth-round selection by Houston, was ranked ninth in the Astros’ system by MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He was the 17th starter used by the Astros this season, which tied a franchise record set in 1965.

Vázquez’s solo homer, his seventh of the year, put the Astros ahead in the third inning.

Nick Allen pinch-hit for Jeremy Peña after Peña was hit by a 100-mph sinker on his hand in the first. The Astros said he had a right hand contusion.

In the same inning, manager Joe Espada was ejected after arguing a hit-by-pitch call.

Denzer Guzman put the Angels ahead in the fourth with what initially appeared to be a three-run homer. But, the call was changed to a two-run double due to fan interference.

Houston’s Jose Altuve tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning, and Cam Smith put the Astros ahead with a sacrifice fly that scored Isaac Paredes.

Bennett Sousa (1-1) earned the win in relief and Josh Hader earned his 18th save.

Walbert Ureña (8-9) worked five innings for the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Up next

Astros RHP Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.11 ERA) faces Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.17) in the series finale on Thursday.

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