Rangers’ Jacob deGrom surpasses 2,000 K’s and combines with 3 on 1-hitter in 2-0 win over Nationals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 and allowed one hit and one walk in six innings while reaching 2,000 career strikeouts in the second-fewest games and innings in major league history as the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 2-0 on Thursday night.

Needing two strikeouts to reach the milestone, deGrom (9-8) fanned Washington’s first two batters — Daylen Lile and Abimelec Ortiz. The 10 strikeouts matched his season high.

Corey Seager hit an opposite-field homer in the third inning as four Texas pitchers combined for a one-hitter. Ezequiel Duran tripled in the eighth and scored on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice fly.

Jacob Latz completed the Rangers’ 12th shutout of the year with his 25th save in 28 opportunities.

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has 2,008 strikeouts in 1,666 1/3 innings over 272 starts since his big league debut in 2014. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson got his 2,000th strikeout in his 262nd appearance for the fewest games. Chris Sale holds the record for fewest innings at 1,626.

Texas, tied for the final AL wild card, went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. Washington’s only hit was a second-inning single by Brady House.

Andrew Alvarez (2-5) gave up Seager’s homer among four hits and three walks in five innings.

Washington, the majors’ highest-scoring team, was shut out for the fifth time this season and the second time in the three-game series.

The Nationals played without All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, who sprained his left ankle on Wednesday and is day to day.

Up next

Nationals RHP Brad Lord (5-2, 4.04 ERA) will face Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.70) on Friday at Miami. Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.45) goes against Los Angeles Angels LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.78) at home on Friday.

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