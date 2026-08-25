San Diego Padres minor league coach is released from ICE custody

A San Diego Padres minor league coaching coordinator who was detained by federal immigration officers in Texas has been released on bond, his family said Tuesday.

Oswaldo Pirela, who is from Venezuela and lives in Arizona, was back home with his family following his release on Monday, his sister Daniela Pirela said. The Padres also confirmed that Pirela, a catching coordinator in their minor league system, was no longer in custody.

“We are pleased that Oswaldo Pirela has been released on bond and reunited with his family. Out of respect for his privacy and the ongoing matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Pirela at the El Paso International Airport during a work trip on Aug. 16. The Padres have a minor league affiliate team in the city, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said Pirela came to the U.S. legally in 2014 and “overstayed his welcome” after 2018. His family has disputed Homeland Security’s account and says Pirela had applied for asylum and obtained work permits.

On Tuesday, DHS said in a statement that Pirela was released on bond pending removal proceedings, adding that work authorization or a pending application do not “confer legal status.”

Pirela had a brief minor-league playing career as a catcher in the Texas Rangers organization.

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Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By LAURA TURBAY

Associated Press/Report for America