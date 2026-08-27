Schwarber hits MLB-leading 40th homer, Luzardo fans 9 as Phillies beat Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his MLB-leading 40th home run, Jesús Luzardo struck out nine in seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.

Schwarber hit a three-run shot in the second inning and reached 40 homers for a fourth season with Philadelphia, matching the franchise mark set by Ryan Howard. The 33-year-old Schwarber, who snapped an 0-for-7 slump with a double in the first, sent Bryan Woo’s fastball 425 feet into right-center to cap a four-run inning that put the Phillies ahead 6-0.

With the win, the Phillies (74-60) avoided a series sweep against the Mariners and remain 4 1/2 games back of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves beat the Dodgers 6-5.

The Mariners (64-70) are 2 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West. The Astros lost 9-3 to the Yankees.

Tim Mayza and Jhoan Duran closed out Philadelphia’s 16th shutout of the season as the Mariners were held to two hits.

Luzardo (12-5) retired his first 14 batters before giving up a two-out single to Jhonny Pereda in the fourth. He allowed one hit, walked three and reached 200 strikeouts for the second straight season. In five starts over innings 33 2/3 innings in August, Luzardo has allowed just five earned runs.

Harper hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Phillies the early lead. His 27th homer of the season extended his on-base streak to a career-best 29 games.

Woo (9-9) lasted four innings. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed six runs on five hits while striking out five.

Justin Crawford hit an RBI single in the second to put the Phillies up 3-0 before Schwarber’s homer.

Up next

Phillies: Start a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles on Friday and send RHP Andrew Painter (3-6, 6.04 ERA) against Angels LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.62).

Mariners: Have not announced a starter for their series opener in Toronto on Friday. Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (8-5, 2.37) gets the start.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press