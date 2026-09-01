Ryan Jeffers hits 2 HRs, Walker Jenkins has 1st MLB HR as Twins defeat Tigers 11-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers had two homers, Walker Jenkins went deep for the first time in his major league career, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 11-1 on Monday night.

Taj Bradley (10-6) struck out nine in seven innings, his seventh outing with at least nine strikeouts. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one run on four hits and allowed three walks.

Jenkins, the Twins’ fifth overall selection in the 2023 draft, had a two-run homer in the eighth off of position player Zach McKinstry for his first big-league knock. The 21-year-old is the third-youngest player in baseball and was the top prospect in the Twins system before his call-up on Friday.

The Twins led 2-0 through four innings after a sac fly and homer from Kody Clemens. They scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a commanding lead.

Jeffers’ first homer was a 420-foot, three-run shot to left-center in the fifth. Brooks Lee cleared the bases with a three-run single to right in the sixth.

Lee was thrown out after trying to stretch a double, but the throw to second allowed Luke Keaschall to score from first.

Jackson Jobe (1-2) allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and struck out four in five innings.

Hao-Yu Lee accounted for the Tigers’ only run with a towering homer into the Twins bullpen in the seventh. Lee’s solo shot came off his bat at 109.6 mph and traveled 439 feet.

Jeffers answered with his second homer of the game and 12th of the season, sending a low slider from Yilber Díaz 384 feet into the bleachers in left.

Up next

Tigers RHP Troy Melton (7-3, 1.86 ERA) faces Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (3-7, 5.55) on Tuesday in the middle game of the three-game series.

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