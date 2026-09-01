San Diego Padres promote highly-touted 20-year-old catcher Ethan Salas from Triple-A

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Diego Padres selected the contract of 20-year-old catcher Ethan Salas from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, making him the youngest active player in the major leagues.

If Salas appears behind the plate, he will be the youngest catcher in the big leagues since Ivan Rodriguez, who was 19 when he debuted with the Texas Rangers on June 20, 1991.

“He’s a very mature kid and a very smart kid,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “He’s been around big-league camp the last few years so, you know, he’s gotten a taste of what it’s like to be around the guys and compete in spring training with the best players.”

Salas, who signed with the Padres in 2023 for a record $5.6 million bonus as a top international prospect, has progressed quickly through their minor league system despite a back injury that caused him to miss most of the 2025 season.

“It hasn’t just been a steady climb to the major leagues,” Stammen said. “There’s been some ups and downs, some injuries, some not playing great. He has turned it around and had a great season this year. He has earned it, that’s probably the coolest part.”

The Padres’ top prospect batted .286 with seven home runs, and 37 RBIs in 72 games this year at Double-A. After being promoted to Triple-A on July 29, Salas hit .326 with three homers and 24 RBIs.

Salas caught Padres pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta during minor-league rehab starts this year.

“They had rave reviews about how Ethan caught them and how he handled them,” Stammen said. “It’s just another check mark, another thing we can say we feel good about Ethan coming up and being able to catch our staff.”

Also Tuesday, the Padres recalled right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A and transferred infielder/outfielder Luis Rengifo to the 60-day injured list.

The Padres play the second game of a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. They began the day with a half-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL wild-card spot.

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By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press