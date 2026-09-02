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Rumfield and Amador homer as Rockies stop 10-game home skid with 4-2 win over Orioles

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By AP News
Orioles Rockies Baseball

Orioles Rockies Baseball

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DENVER (AP) — TJ Rumfield broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Tuesday night to snap their franchise-record home losing streak at 10 games.

Adael Amador also went deep for the Rockies, who won at Coors Field for the first time since an 8-1 victory over Kansas City on Aug. 2 and snapped a five-game skid overall.

Jackson Holliday launched a tying homer in the seventh off winning pitcher Jaden Hill (1-3) and finished with three hits, but Baltimore (69-70) dropped 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the final American League wild card.

Mickey Moniak reached on Holliday’s fielding error at second base before Rumfield hit a towering shot into the Colorado bullpen off Luis De León (0-1) to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead.

The 23-year-old De León was making his major league debut.

Jordan Romano struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 14th save.

Amador, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the day, opened the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the second. Zac Veen tripled off the top of the center-field wall and scored when Jake McCarthy followed with a single to make it 2-0.

Brennan Bernardino replaced Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth and retired Gunnar Henderson — the only batter he faced — to preserve a one-run lead.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (9-9, 4.38 ERA) starts Wednesday afternoon opposite RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8, 5.23) to conclude the three-game series.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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