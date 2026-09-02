Trevino singles in go-ahead run in 8th as Reds beat wild-card chasing Padres 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Trevino drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

San Diego (73-66) began the day with a half-game lead on Arizona for the third and final NL wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks hosted the Phillies later Tuesday night.

With the score tied at 2 in the eighth, the Reds loaded the bases with one out against Adrian Morejon (9-3). Trevino lined a sharp single to center, scoring Elly De La Cruz with the go-ahead run.

Juan Brito followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a two-run cushion.

Emilio Pagán allowed a solo homer to Fernando Tatis, his second of the night, in the ninth but secured his 20th save.

Brock Burke (6-5) got the win for Cincinnati.

Samad Taylor tripled for the second time this season and scored on Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly to put the Padres ahead 1-0 in the first.

The Reds tied it in the bottom half when Hector Rodriguez doubled and later scored on JJ Bleday’s single.

Tatis put the Padres ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his 18th home run.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo allowed two earned runs and five hits with two walks and five strikeouts while tying a season high with 100 pitches.

Edwin Arroyo doubled in the fifth and scored on Rodriguez’s single to tie it at 2.

Padres starter Randy Vazquez allowed two earned runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

San Diego missed a couple scoring chances late in Tuesday’s game.

They had runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh, but Reds right-hander Luis Mey worked out of the jam. In the eighth, Jackson Merrill doubled with two outs, but Brock Burke struck out Luis Campusano to end the inning.

Up next

Padres RHP Casey Mize (5-8, 3.45) will face Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (2-3, 6.11) in the series finale on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press