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Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Dodgers into game 2

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By AP News

St. Louis Cardinals (69-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -254, Cardinals +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has an 82-56 record overall and a 40-27 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team batting average in the NL at .257.

St. Louis is 35-32 in road games and 69-70 overall. The Cardinals have gone 47-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 6 for 22 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker has a .288 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 30 doubles and 28 home runs. Nathan Church is 10 for 35 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.84 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (thumb), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andre Pallante: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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