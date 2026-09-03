Rafael Devers hits 32nd homer, extends hit streak to 10 games as Giants beat Pirates 5-4 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rafael Devers continued his hot hitting with his 32nd home run of the season and the San Francisco Giants scored twice in the 10th inning to defeat Pittsburgh 5-4 on Wednesday night, ending the Pirates’ four-game winning streak.

Devers had a solo shot with one out in the first inning to open the scoring a night after the Giants dropped a wild 13-12 decision in the series opener. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2 for 3 with two walks.

Bryce Eldridge’s RBI double down the left-field line in the 10th inning put the Giants ahead 4-3 and Turner Hill added a sacrifice fly. Both runs came off Camilo Doval (3-2), who led the NL with 39 saves for the Giants in 2023.

The Pirates had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth. However, Hill made a sliding catch of Nick Gonzales’ sinking liner to left field to preserve the 3-3 tie.

The Pirates scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Jason Foley (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth. Dylan Smith allowed the automatic runner to score in the 10th but closed it out for his fourth save.

The Giants scored twice off rookie Bubba Chandler in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie. Eldridge hit a sacrifice fly, and Hill had an RBI single.

Pirates rookie Esmerlyn Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk from Brandon Roupp with two outs in the fourth. Roupp allowed only one run and two hits in five innings. Chandler also pitched five innings and gave up three runs and five hits.

Up next

Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 4.54 ERA) is scheduled to start in the series finale on Thursday against Pirates RHP Lake Bachar (1-3, 3.70).

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press