Blue Jays beat Guardians 6-3 to close within a half-game of the final AL wild-card spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brett Bateman had three hits, Nathan Lukes lined a two-run double with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays moved within striking distance of the third AL wild-card spot with a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Toronto (70-71) has won five of six and is a half-game behind Cleveland (70-70) after taking two of three in the series. The Blue Jays also won four of six in the season series.

Tanner Bibee took a major league-leading 15th loss for the Guardians. Austin Hedges had a two-run, bases-loaded single in the fifth inning to get Cleveland within 5-3.

Angel Genao came up as the potential tying run with runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth, but Louis Varland struck him out to pick up his 32nd save in 33 opportunities. Spencer Miles (6-2) got the win.

The game was tied at 1 before Toronto sent 10 to the plate in its four-run fifth.

Ernie Clement and Brandon Valenzuela drew walks before Bateman got aboard with a bunt single down the third-base line to load the bases. Bibee (5-15) decided to make a play on the bunt, even though it appeared as if it was going to roll foul. Lukes then followed with the go-ahead hit.

Bibee, who gave up five runs on four hits, tied a career high with five walks in four-plus innings.

Toronto starter José Soriano allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Blue Jays: Head to Kansas City for a weekend series. RHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.68 ERA) will start on Friday.

Guardians: Have a split doubleheader against Detroit on Friday to start a four-game set. Game 1’s starter has not been determined. LHP Foster Griffin (15-4, 3.21 ERA) is expected to go in the nightcap.

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer