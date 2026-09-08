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Jeff McNeil legs out winning single, lifts A’s to 6-5 victory over Blue Jays

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By AP News
Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jeff McNeil legged out an infield single to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday night after blowing a four-run lead.

Henry Bolte homered and scored three times from the leadoff spot for the A’s, who have won five of six following a five-game losing streak. The rookie drew three walks and stole three bases.

Andrés Giménez hit a tying solo homer in the ninth for the Blue Jays (72-73), who remained a game behind Cleveland for the last American League wild card. Alejandro Kirk also went deep but Toronto ace Dylan Cease gave up five runs — four earned — in five innings.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By ANTONIO RAY HARVEY
Associated Press

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