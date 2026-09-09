Manaea perfect for 5 innings, Lindor and Soto homer as the Mets beat the Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP) — Sean Manaea retired his first 15 batters, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto homered early and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Brett Baty also went deep for the Mets, who have won three straight games and five of six as they attempt to climb out of last place in the NL East. Lindor connected on Sandy Alcantara’s first pitch and Soto added a three-run shot in the second as New York built a 7-0 lead through five innings before holding on.

Manaea’s bid for his second career no-hitter and the 25th perfect game in major league history ended when Jakob Marsee opened the sixth with a bloop single over third base. The left-hander gave up five consecutive hits to start the inning and never got another out.

Manaea (5-7) allowed consecutive RBI doubles to Jared Serna and Brian Navarreto and a run-scoring single to Otto Lopez that cut New York’s lead to 7-3 before being replaced by Jonathan Pintaro.

After a double play, Javier Sanoja made it 7-4 with an RBI single.

Manaea threw 61 pitches, 45 for strikes. He struck out four and walked none.

Miami still trailed 7-4 in the ninth before Joe Mack hit a one-out double off closer Kodai Senga and scored on Marsee’s double. Senga then struck out pinch-hitter Owen Caissie and Kyle Stowers for his seventh save.

Marsee had three hits and Serna doubled twice for the Marlins, who outhit New York 10-8. Sanoja stretched his hitting streak to a career-best nine games.

Alcantara (13-10) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Lindor drove the first pitch of the game 405 feet to right-center for a 1-0 lead. Alcantara walked the next two batters and allowed a run-scoring single to Jared Young that put New York ahead 2-0.

Soto hit a 417-foot drive — his 24th homer of the season — to make it 5-0 in the second.

Alcantara and Eury Pérez, who started Monday for Miami, allowed a combined 14 runs to their NL East rivals over the first two games of the series.

Up next

Mets RHP Robert Stock (1-3, 5.81 ERA) will start Wednesday’s series finale against RHP Janson Junk (6-9, 4.00).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer