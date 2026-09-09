Seager, Langford and Jansen homer to lift Rangers over Mariners 10-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, and Danny Jansen each hit a home run, Cal Quantrill worked six strong innings, and the Texas Rangers got past the Seattle Mariners 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Nicky Lopez finished 3 for 3 and Justin Foscue and Evan Carter each had two hits for the Rangers, who remain 1 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the third AL wild-card berth and two games back of Houston in the AL West.

Quantrill (8-5) struck out four and walked one while allowing three runs on five hits. He earned his fifth straight quality start and has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one start since the All-Star break.

Seager sent the first pitch he saw from Bryce Miller (4-9) 418 feet to right field to put the Rangers ahead early. Lopez and Foscue had RBIs in the second and fourth innings to put Texas ahead 4-0.

Lazaro Montes responded by launching a 474-foot three-run homer, the farthest ever hit at T-Mobile Park in the Statcast era. The 21-year-old Montes, who made his big league debut on Sept. 1, joined Fernando Tatis Jr. and Brady House with the longest homers of the year.

The Rangers erupted for five runs in the fifth. Langford hit a 438-foot two-run blast and Jansen added a three-run shot.

Jansen tacked on an RBI single in the seventh to set a new season-high with four RBIs.

Up next

Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-4, 4.45 ERA) faces Mariners LHP Kade Anderson (0-1, 5.40) in the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday.

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