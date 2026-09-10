Whitcomb’s double caps Giants’ 6-run rally in a 7-6 victory over the Cardinals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shay Whitcomb’s RBI double capped a six-run rally with two out in the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Wednesday to complete a series sweep.

With a runner at first and two outs in the eighth, Cade Winquest hit Brett Harris with a pitch and then walked Turner Hill. Bryce Eldridge followed with a two-run single to left to make it 6-3. George Soriano (6-5) replaced Winquest, and Jonah Cox hit an infield single that drove in another run. Jung Hoo Lee tied the game with a two-run double off the wall in right and scored the winning run on Whitcomb’s double to center.

Eldridge drove in three runs and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-3) pitched two shutout innings for his first major-league win. Trent Harris worked a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

Rookie Leo Bernal hit a three-run homer over the right field wall off starter Blade Tidwell to give the Cardinals a 4-1 lead in the third inning.

St. Louis starter Andre Pallante held the Giants to a run on five hits in five-plus innings. The right-hander struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers did not play Wednesday. His games-played streak ended at 309 games, 236 of which came with San Francisco and the first 73 with Boston.

This marked the eighth consecutive game between the Cardinals and Giants that was decided by one run, including San Francisco’s 5-4 win in 11 innings Monday and its 2-1 victory Tuesday.

Up next

The Cardinals and LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-14, 5.57 ERA) host the White Sox on Friday night.

The Giants and RHP Anthony Molina (3-0, 2.79 ERA) host the Padres on Friday night.

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AP MLB: MLB ‘ Latest News, Stats, and Scores

By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press