Henry Bolte’s homer in the 4th inning helps Athletics beat Blue Jays 2-0

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Henry Bolte hit a solo home run in the third inning and Tommy White scored on a wild pitch as the Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Wednesday.

Athletics left-handed pitcher Brady Basso allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Basso’s worked out of a jam in the fourth when the Blue Jays threatened with runners on the corners, but got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Scott Blewett (2-0) earned the win by working two innings and allowing two hits and a walk, with a strikeout.

Bolte hit his 10th home run of the season in the third inning off Michael Lorenzen (3-12), one of six pitchers used by Toronto in a bullpen game. Lorenzen worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, a walk and the only runs in the game.

A wild pitch that scored White in the fourth was enough for Toronto to pull Lorenzen.

The Athletics’ bullpen held Toronto in check for the remaining five innings after Basso exited. The bullpen combined for four strikeouts and allowed just three hits. The A’s bullpen has allowed one earned run or fewer in 15 of its last 20 games.

Elvis Alvardo (4-3) entered in the ninth and struck out two before forcing a flyout to earn his sixth save.

Toronto’s rookie Kazuma Okamoto was held hitless in his three at-bats and struck out three times. He still sits behind Sal Stewart in the MLB’s rookie home run race by one with 30 on the season.

The Athletics won for the sixth time in eight games and took their first series from the Blue Jays since July 2025.

Toronto slipped 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the race for the final AL wild card.

Up next

Athletics’ LHP Jeffrey Springs (4-13, 6.02 ERA) will start the opener of a series against visiting Seattle on Friday. The Mariners have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: MLB ‘ Latest News, Stats, and Scores

By ADAM CAMARENA

Associated Press