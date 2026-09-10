Rays denied potential playoff clinch as Braves win 3-1 behind Martín Pérez and Austin Riley

ATLANTA (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays were prevented from possibly becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth when Martín Pérez threw seven scoreless innings and Austin Riley’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning gave Atlanta its first lead of the series in the Braves’ 3-1 win Thursday.

Seeking its first division title since 2021, Tampa Bay (87-59) entered with a four-game AL East lead and would have clinched no worse than a wild card with a victory and a loss by Texas to Seattle or the Chicago White Sox to Pittsburgh.

Riley’s hit came after pinch-hitter Ozzie Albies’ had his first triple of the season, a drive against Kevin Kelly (6-4). Light-htting Ha-Seong Kim tacked on a two-run single for the offensively struggling Braves that proved crucial when Victor Mesa Jr. led off the ninth with a homer against Raisel Iglesias.

Iglesias bounced back to get the final three outs for his 32nd save in 35 chances for the Braves, who began the day with a three-game NL East lead.

Didier Fuentes (6-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, which sent the Braves into an important series against second-place Philadelphia with a big lift.

The Braves, who had scored just three runs in a three-game losing streak and lost the previous two games to the Rays by a combined score of 14-3, were held to two hits in 6 1/3 innings by Nick Martinez. But the offense finally came to life in the eighth against the bullpen, stringing together five straight hits.

Pérez turned in a stellar outing after escaping a major jam in the first. The Rays loaded the bases on three singles, but Chandler Simpson hit into an inning-ending double play that began with a sharp grounder to first baseman Matt Olson. He threw home for the force at the plate and catcher Drake Baldwin’s throw back to first just beat the speedy Simpson.

Up next

Rays: RH Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.88) will take the mound for the opener of a three-game home series against the Houston Astros.

Braves: LH Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10) gets the ball for the start of the big series against the Phillies. The Atlanta ace will face RH Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By PAUL NEWBERRY

Associated Press