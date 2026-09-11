Marsee leads Marlins against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (72-75, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-1, 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (1-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -215, Marlins +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jakob Marsee’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Miami is 72-75 overall and 43-32 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .249, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 42-29 in road games and 89-57 overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.68.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .303 batting average, and has 31 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 66 RBIs. Javier Sanoja is 17 for 41 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 70 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 18 for 35 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (thumb), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), William Kempner: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (knee), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press