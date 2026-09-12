Greene has 3 hits and Dingler hits slump-breaking homer in Tigers’ 6-2 win over Rockies

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene had three hits, Dillon Dingler homered and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Friday night.

The Tigers have won three of four after a 5-17 skid that dropped them out of the American League wild-card race.

Colorado has lost eight straight road games, scoring just 17 runs during the streak.

Framber Valdez (10-10) picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks in six innings. Valdez has won each of his last two starts, allowing zero earned runs in 13 innings. Kenley Jansen got the last out for his 19th save.

Rockies starter Mason Adams allowed one run on two hits and three walks in five innings, but the bullpen gave up four runs in the sixth.

Rookie Max Clark tied it for Detroit in the sixth with his third career homer.

The Tigers then scored four times in the sixth, aided by a well-timed ABS challenge from Greene.

With two out and a runner on first, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called Greene out on a 2-2 pitch, but it was overturned when Greene challenged. He fouled off three 3-2 fastballs from Mark Manfredi (1-2) before tripling off the wall in center field.

Nick Frasso came out of the Rockies bullpen, but Dingler hit his first pitch over the Tigers’ bullpen in left field for a 4-1 lead. It was his 27th homer, and first since Aug. 6.

Frasso then hit Clark, who stole second and scored Detroit’s fifth run on a pair of wild pitches.

Greene added an RBI double in the eighth to make it 6-1. Zac Veen made it a four-run game with a ninth-inning RBI single.

Up next

The teams play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday, with Detroit throwing a bullpen game against RHP Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.40 ERA).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press