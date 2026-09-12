Ketel Marte has 3 RBIs to earn big cheers from Chase Field crowd, Diamondbacks beat Rangers 9-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had two doubles and three RBIs to please the Chase Field crowd, Corbin Carroll added a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday night.

Marte’s performance came less than two weeks after he was booed by the home fans Aug. 31 in his return from the injured list. The three-time All-Star missed 13 games after an unexpected no-show before a game in Boston, leading to days of confusion about his health and frame of mind.

The veteran second baseman eventually apologized for how he handled the situation. He received mostly cheers before Friday’s game and the crowd roared in approval after his two doubles.

It was a much-needed breakout from Arizona’s offense, which was averaging less than three runs per game so far in September. The D-backs are locked in a tight battle with the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild card.

The D-backs scored four runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead. Marte had a two-run double in the fourth while Carroll and Arenado had back-to-back homers in the sixth.

It was Carroll’s 20th home run of the season and the fourth straight season he’s gone deep at least 20 times.

Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly gave up one run over 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Justin Martinez threw an immaculate inning in the sixth, retiring Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Jake Burger on nine pitches.

Texas left-hander Mackenzie Gore (8-11) gave up four runs over four innings. The Rangers fell to 72-76 and are three games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card.

The Rangers took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth on Joc Pederson’s RBI double to right field.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-2, 3.53 ERA) to the mound Saturday night to face Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.61).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer