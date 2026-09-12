Donovan Walton hits a 10th-inning walk-off 2-run homer as the Athletics beat the Mariners 6-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Athletics a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Lawrence Butler had three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning and a double in the ninth for the Athletics. Jeff McNeil reached base three times, had two hits, an RBI, and scored twice.

Julio Rodríguez’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead before Walton ended the game with his homer off Eduard Bazardo (3-4).

Behind by two runs, Seattle’s Josh Naylor reached first base on a fielding error by reliever Scott Blewett in the sixth inning. On the next at-bat, pinch-hitter Lázaro Montes sent a 430-foot shot over the right-center wall to tie the game 4-all.

Butler, hitless in his last 16 plate appearances, hit a two-run home run on a full count in the third inning to give the A’s a 4-2 lead.

Cal Raleigh knocked in a run with a base hit in the first inning to open the scoring.

After Henry Bolte hit a single and stole second base, McNeil’s double to right-center field brought him home in the first inning to tie the score at 1-1. McNeil scored from third on a throwing error to first base by Cole Young.

Seattle’s Dominic Canzone had two hits, including a triple in the fifth inning.

Naylor had two base hits, a steal, and scored twice for Seattle.

Chris Roycroft (2-0) pitched the 10th for the win.

Up next

The teams play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday, with Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (11-9, 4.03 ERA) facing Athletics LHP Gage Jump (6-10, 5.12).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By ANTONIO RAY HARVEY

Associated Press