Hao-Yu Lee doubles and triples in 7-run 8th as Tigers rally past Rockies 11-7

DETROIT (AP) — Hao-Yu Lee doubled and tripled in a seven-run eighth inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 11-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Detroit extended its winning streak to three games and handed Colorado its ninth straight road loss.

Trailing 7-4, Lee and Gleyber Torres started the eighth with back-to-back doubles off Jaden Hill (1-4), and Riley Greene followed with an RBI single. Eduardo Valencia’s single put runners on the corners, and Max Clark walked to load the bases.

Hill left, not having recorded an out, and was replaced by Jordan Romano. He walked his first two batters, Spencer Torkelson and Ben Malgeri, to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead. John Peck added a sacrifice fly, and Lee lined a two-run triple off the right-field wall.

Beau Briske (1-0), the fourth Tigers pitcher, got five outs before Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless ninth.

The Tigers stranded 12 runners over the first seven innings. Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Peck grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Hunter Goodman hit his 38th homer for Colorado, a three-run shot in the third.

Kevin McGonigle led off the bottom of the inning with his 17th homer, and Clark made it 3-2 with an RBI single.

The Rockies took a 4-2 lead on Adael Amador’s RBI double in the fourth, but Lee brought the margin back to one with an RBI double in the bottom half, and Colt Keith followed with a tying single.

Jake McCarthy put the Rockies up 6-4 with a two-run single off Tyler Kinley in the sixth.

Ezequiel Tovar’s 11th homer gave the Rockies a three-run lead in the eighth.

Up next

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday, with Detroit RHP Jackson Jobe (1-2, 4.45 ERA) facing Colorado RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-7, 5.81).

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press