Bogaerts leads Padres against the Giants following 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (80-68, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-87, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.43 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 4.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -134, Giants +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

San Francisco has gone 36-38 in home games and 62-87 overall. The Giants have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

San Diego is 80-68 overall and 34-39 on the road. The Padres have a 51-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eldridge has 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 13 for 38 with four doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 21 home runs, 60 walks and 73 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press