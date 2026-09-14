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Nationals rally late for 6-5 win and sweep of Angels, who must go 7-6 to avoid first 100-loss season

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By AP News
Angels Nationals Baseball

Angels Nationals Baseball

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Daylen Lile tripled to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews added RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Los Angeles dropped to 56-93 and must win at least seven of its last 13 games to avoid its first 100-loss season.

Washington improved to 3-61 when trailing after seven innings, sweeping the Angels for the first time.

Erik Tolman (1-1) threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Moisés Ballesteros hit a sacrifice fly that put Los Angeles ahead 4-2 in the eighth.

Yohandy Morales singled off Luke Murphy (0-3) starting the eighth and Lile triple and pinch-hitter Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI single that tied the score 4-4. Young hit a go-ahead double that chased Murphy and Crews hit a two-out RBI single.

Jack Sinclair got his first professional save, allowing Christian Moore’s run-scoring groundout.

Moisés Ballesteros and Zach Neto hit solo homers for the Angels. Neto matched his career best of 26 homers.

Up next

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (5-8, 3.32 ERA) starts Monday against visiting Seattle and LHP Kade Anderson (1-1, 4.29).

Nationals: LHP Jackson Kent (1-4, 6.59) starts at home Tuesday night against Philadelphia and LHP Cristopher Sánchez (17-5, 2.79 ERA).

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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