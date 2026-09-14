Machado homers as the Padres beat the Giants 6-4 for 7th straight victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres ran their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

The Padres lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by 2 1/2 games for the National League’s final wild-card spot.

Jackson Merrill’s two-run, opposite-field double off Logan Webb (8-9) put San Diego ahead to stay in the first inning.

The Padres got three more in the second, two when Machado took Webb’s pitch deep to left. Machado’s 27th homer of the season gave the Padres a 5-0 edge.

In the bottom of the second, Andrew Knizner drilled a two-run shot to left off Nick Pivetta to cut the Giants’ deficit to 5-2.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. His single in the fourth inning knocked in Ethan Salas, who had tripled for his first hit in the majors in his 16th at-bat. That made it 6-2.

Webb allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

The Giants got a run in the fifth and another in the sixth. Scott Bandura, who was making his big-league debut, opened the sixth with an infield single and scored on a base hit by Christian Koss to trim San Diego’s lead to 6-4.

Wandy Peralta (3-2) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Yuki Matsui struck out Jonah Cox swinging on a 10-pitch at-bat to end the game. Matsui earned his first save of the season and the second of his three-season career.

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The Padres were scheduled to take on Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-9, 5.30 ERA) in Denver on Monday night. Giants RHP Landen Roupp (9-13, 4.00) was set to face Cardinals LHP Quinn Mathews (1-3, 4.11) in St. Louis on Monday night.

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