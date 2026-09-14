Dodgers visit the Reds to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-59, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-79, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (9-7, 2.84 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 5.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -220, Reds +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 70-79 overall and 36-38 in home games. The Reds are second in the NL with 199 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 43-31 record in road games and a 90-59 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart is second on the Reds with 56 extra base hits (25 doubles and 31 home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 18 for 41 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 16 home runs, 65 walks and 66 RBIs while hitting .293 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 15 for 34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .257 batting average, 8.15 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .230 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Toglia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press