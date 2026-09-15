Judge hits first homer since May 24 as Yankees clinch record 61st postseason berth, 9th in 10 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A few minutes after Aaron Judge’s first home run since May, the New York Yankees clinched their record 61st postseason berth and ninth in 10 years.

“It’s exciting to be in this position. You don’t get to do it too many times. We know the ultimate goal,” Judge said as beer and sparkling wine were sprayed throughout the visitor’s clubhouse at Target Field after an 8-3 win against Minnesota.

Judge, who returned last week after missing more than three months because of a fractured rib, hit a three-run homer off A.J. Minter in a six-run eighth as the Yankees took a 7-2 lead.

Spencer Jones was batting with two outs in the eighth when Toronto lost to Detroit, assuring New York of at least an AL wild card berth.

“I’m proud of the young guys coming up and filling some holes for us,” Judge said. “Seeing the way Spencer has really evolved every single time he’s been called up, gotten a little bit better, our starting pitching doing what it’s done. You call up a guy like George Lombard, 21 years old to be the shortstop of the Yankees, and he’s just fit right in with this crew.”

Seeking its first World Series title since 2009, New York (87-63) closed within 3 1/2 games of AL East leader Tampa Bay (90-59), which cliched a postseason berth on Friday.

Eighteen Yankees have landed on the injured list, including second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. last week with a sprained right thumb. Judge, a three-time AL MVP, missed 84 games due to a right rib stress fracture.

“This is a tough group, a close group. We weathered the storm between health situations throughout the year, and I think it’s only made us better,” Jones said.

Before the homer, Judge had been 3 for 20 with 11 strikeouts since returning. The home run was his first since May 24.

“I’ve actually been pleased,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “Even right away, I felt like this looked better than I anticipated. I feel like he just missed a handful of pitches, but I feel like for the most part, like swinging at the right pitches, taking pitches that he should, not chasing a lot. I think it’s just a matter of that last level of fine tuning, that we know he’ll get to.”

Judge is joined in the batting order with Ben Rice (38 homers, 90 RBIs) and trade deadline acquisition Luis García Jr. (30 homers, 91 RBIs overall this year). Rice had multiple hits for the eighth time in his last 16 games.

“I feel like Benny’s in a good spot right now. Hopefully, just the right time to be at his best,” Boone said.

Will Warren did not allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings against the Twins. He is likely to move to the bullpen for the postseason along with Clarke Schmidt, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, as New York relies on Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodón, Max Fried and Gerrit Cole as its starters.

Schlittler leads the major leagues with a 1.95 ERA.

“This is what we’re expected to do. Continue it and move forward and push the needle,” Warren said.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, New York was knocked out by Toronto in last year’s AL Division Series.

“The group we have, you get us in there and anything can happen,” Judge said. “I like our chances.”

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press