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Judge’s first homer since May 24 helps clinch postseason berth for Yankees in 8-3 win at Twins

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By AP News
Yankees Twins Baseball

Yankees Twins Baseball

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MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run that capped a six-run eighth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Monday on a night they clinched their 61st postseason berth and ninth in 10 seasons.

Judge had been 3 for 20 with 11 strikeouts since returning last week after missing 84 games because of a fractured rib. Judge hit a cutter from A.J. Minter 415 feet into the second deck in left field for his 18th home run this season, his first since May 24.

His drive came a few minutes before Detroit beat Toronto, clinching a playoff berth for the Yankees.

New York (87-63) has won six of seven and moved a season-high 24 games over .500. The Yankees are 3 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay (90-59).

Josh Bell homered off Tim Hill (5-2) and Emmanuel Rodriguez had a two-run triple for the Twins, who have lost eight of 11 while fading from postseason contention.

José Caballero hit a go-ahead homer in the third inning and a single off Andrew Morris (4-8) that tied the score in the eighth. Ben Rice added a two-run bloop single and, after a Cody Bellinger infield single, Judge elicited a hearty roar from the large contingent of Yankee fans with his no-doubt drive.

Austin Wells homered in the ninth. John Schreiber earned his second save with 1 1/3 hitless innings.

In his second-longest start since being acquired from Baltimore Aug. 1, Minnesota’s Dean Kremer allowed two hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. New York starter Will Warren scattered five hits and struck out six over 5 2-3 innings in his fourth straight strong outing — third start.

Up next

New York LHP Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA) and Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (7-5, 4.28) start Tuesday.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By MIKE COOK
Associated Press

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