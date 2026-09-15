Padres stretch winning streak to 8, Machado and Tatis homer in 8-7 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Fernandez Tatis homered, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 Monday night to match their longest winning streak this season at eight games.

San Diego (82-68) clinched a fifth straight winning season for the first time in club history. The Padres began the night with a 2 1/2-game lead over Arizona for the NL’s final wild card.

Colorado has lost eight games in a row for the first time since August 2025 is 5-21 since Aug. 16. The Rockies (55-95) must win at least eight of their last 12 games to avoid becoming the first team with four-consecutive 100-loss seasons since the New York Mets from 1962-65.

San Diego is 9-1 against the Rockies this season and has won 19 of its last 23 games against the Rockies.

San Diego, which was outhit 14-13, led 6-1 in the fifth inning only for the Rockies to close 6-5 in the sixth. Each team scored a run in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Mason Miller pitched a one-hit ninth for his 37th save in 39 chances. He is tied for the NL saves lead with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Riley O’Brien.

Machado hit his 28th homer of the season and 397th of his big league career in the first and TJ Rumfield had a tying RBI single in the bottom half. Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead single in a four-run second that included Freddy Fermin’s sacrifice fly and Tatis’ two-run homer, a 449-foot drive.

San Diego got run-scoring singles by Jackson Merrill in the third inning and Ty France in the seventh. and Dustin Harris’ RBI double in the eighth. Merrill had his 14th three-hit game this year, tying his career best.

Casey Mize (6-9) allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings for just his second win since he was acquired from Detroit on Aug. 3. He had been 1-3 with a in seven starts.

Mize had no strikeouts for just the fourth time in 111 career big league starts.

Tomoyuki Sugano (12-10) gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings, dropping to 0-5 in his last six starts.

Up next

Padres’ RHP Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.61 ERA) squares off against Rockies’ LHP Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.37 ERA) in game two of the series on Tuesday.

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