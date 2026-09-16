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Cole Carrigg goes 4 for 5 and the Rockies defeat the Padres 9-3 to end their 8-game losing streak

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By AP News
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DENVER (AP) — Cole Carrigg homered twice and finished 4 for 5, Troy Johnston had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Tuesday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

It was the first career multi-homer game for Carrigg, a 24-year-old rookie who finished a triple shy of the cycle. His three-run shot to right field capped a five-run sixth inning that gave Colorado a four-run lead.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Padres, who remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League wild card.

After relieving Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fifth, Ryan Feltner (6-10) gave up five hits and struck out five batters in five scoreless innings.

TJ Rumfield had two hits for Colorado to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

The Rockies entered 5-21 in their past 26 games and had lost 11 of their previous 12 against the Padres. Colorado, at 56-95, needs to win at least seven of its final 11 games to avoid becoming the first team with four consecutive 100-loss seasons since the New York Mets from 1962-65.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Campusano and Austin Hays each hit a solo homer for San Diego. Tatis’ home run, which came on the second pitch of the game, was his 18th since the All-Star break.

Wandy Peralta (3-3) took the loss after allowing four earned runs in less than an inning.

Up next

Colorado RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 3.38 ERA) faces San Diego LHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.57) on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By CRAIG MEYER
Associated Press

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