Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 3 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-59, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-81, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -216, Reds +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds with a 2-0 series lead.

Cincinnati is 70-81 overall and 36-40 in home games. The Reds have a 34-19 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 45-31 in road games and 92-59 overall. The Dodgers have a 36-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 16 for 39 with five doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12 for 32 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .230 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Toglia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press