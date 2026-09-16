Drew Gilbert’s two-run homer in the 10th lifts Giants to a 6-5 win over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Drew Gilbert hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert’s first home run came off Riley O’Brien (3-9) and scored Grant McCray, who was on second.

The Giants improved to 7-6 in extra-inning games; the Cardinals dropped to 8-8.

Reiver Sanmartín (3-0) earned the win after getting the final out in the ninth. Joel Kuhnel picked up his eighth save despite giving up a sacrifice fly to Thomas Saggese.

Jonah Cox had three hits and two stolen bases. He also scored a run and drove in a run, helping the Giants win the three-game series.

Andrew Kizner added three hits and drove in a run for San Francisco.

The Cardinals fought back in the ninth with two runs off Dylan Smith, who blew his fifth save. Nolan Gorman drew a leadoff walk and Saggese reached on an infield single. With one out, pinch hitter Iván Herrera walked. José Fermín’s sacrifice fly drove in a run and Leo Bernal’s single made it 4-4.

Anthony Molina pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings before leaving after throwing 82 pitches.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore allowed one run in six innings.

San Francisco extended its lead to 3-0 in the seventh against Luis Gastelum. Kizner was hit by a pitch and Christian Kross singled with one out. Cox then singled to right. Jordan Walker’s throw eluded Gorman at third base, allowing Kross to score.

The Giants went up 1-0 in the third inning. Brett Harris grounded into a double play, but Cox scored from third.

Walker recorded his first 20-20 season, stealing his career-high 20th base in the fourth inning. He has also hit a career-high 28th home run.

Up next

Giants: Off Thursday. LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68) will face a Dodgers starter to be announced Friday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: Off Thursday. RHP Kyle Leahy (10-4, 3.33) will face Washington. The visiting Nationals have not announced a starter.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press