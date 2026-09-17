Zack Wheeler pitches 7 innings in the Phillies’ 3-0 victory over the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings, Alec Bohm went 2 for 2 with an RBI and three of Philadelphia’s season-high 13 walks, and the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Wheeler (13-5) allowed four hits, walked one and had four strikeouts. Jhoan Duran had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 31st save this season.

Arraez hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and also walked three times. The Phillies are fighting the Chicago Cubs for the first NL wild-card spot.

Washington had its four-game win streak snapped and lost at home for just the third time in its last 12. The Nationals (71-82) clinched their seventh consecutive losing season since they went 93-69 and won the World Series in 2019.

Jared Simpson made his first career start and, after Kyle Schwarber lined out to lead off the game, walked Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Arraez to load the bases. Bohm singled to drive in Turner and Harper scored when Bryson Stott walked to make it 2-0. Riley Cornelio replaced Simpson (1-1) and got J.T. Realmuto to strike out swinging before Brandon Marsh flied out to end the inning.

Up next

The Phillies haven’t announced their starter for Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Mets in New York. Nationals RPH Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.12 ERA) was set to start Friday at home against St. Louis.

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