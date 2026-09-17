Rave and Massey homer as Royals beat Astros 5-2, dropping Houston into first-place tie with Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — John Rave hit a two-run homer, Michael Massey added a solo shot and the Kansas City Royals beat Houston 5-2 on Wednesday night, dropping the Astros into a first-place tie with the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

The Astros own the tiebreaker over the Rangers with both teams at 76-76, but this is the first time since Aug. 24 that Houston has not been alone in first place. Whichever team doesn’t win the division could still make the playoffs as a wild card.

Rave’s sixth homer came in the fourth inning off Astros starter Cristian Javier (2-6).

Massey led off a three-run eighth inning with his 12th homer of the season and third hit of the night. After the Royals scored another run on a throwing error by right fielder Jorge Barrosa, Carter Jensen capped the frame with an RBI double.

Daniel Lynch IV (6-5) allowed two hits and struck out three in five scoreless innings. Craig Kimbrel worked around a one-out single to complete a scoreless sixth.

Nolan Hoffman allowed singles to two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning, but Anthony Gose ended the threat by striking out pinch-hitter Nelson Velazquez and getting Daulton Varsho to fly out.

Jeremy Peña was 3 for 4 with a double, his second consecutive three-hit game for Houston. Yainer Diaz homered in the ninth inning.

Javier allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings for Houston.

Up next

RHP Seth Lugo (7-8, 4.99 ERA) will start for the Royals when the series concludes on Thursday. RHP Miguel Ullola (0-0, 3.38) will start for the Astros as an opener.

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