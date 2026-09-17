Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds play in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-60, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-81, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (6-14, 5.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -172, Reds +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 37-40 record at home and a 71-81 record overall. The Reds have a 35-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 45-32 record on the road and a 92-60 record overall. The Dodgers have a 65-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart is second on the Reds with 56 extra base hits (25 doubles and 31 home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 15 for 38 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .233 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Toglia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: day-to-day (groin), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press