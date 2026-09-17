San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies play in game 4 of series

San Diego Padres (83-69, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-96, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (11-9, 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -174, Rockies +141; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 2-1.

Colorado is 31-43 in home games and 56-96 overall. The Rockies have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

San Diego is 37-40 in road games and 83-69 overall. The Padres are 58-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 10-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Rumfield has a .300 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 29 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Jake McCarthy is 15 for 42 with a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 25 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 83 RBIs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 15 for 41 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .254 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 9-1, .309 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press