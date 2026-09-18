Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Murakami hits 3-run homer, White Sox top Tigers 3-1 to move into 1st place tie in AL Central

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Tigers White Sox Baseball

Tigers White Sox Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CHICAGO (AP) — Munetaka Murakami hit his team-leading 32nd home run and the Chicago White Sox moved into a tie with idle Cleveland for first place in the AL Central with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Bryan Hudson (5-4), the second of four White Sox pitchers, got four outs for the win. Grant Taylor went the final 2 1/3 innings for his ninth save.

Chicago rebounded from a 6-3 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday that knocked them out of a share of first for the first time since July 4. Both the Guardians and White Sox are 78-75.

The White Sox are trying to become the first team in MLB history to make the postseason after losing 100-plus games in each of the previous two seasons.

Gleyber Torres drove in the Tigers’ run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice.

Murakami’s three-run homer, a 423-foot three-run drive to center in the first, was just the Japanese rookie’s third in his last 28 games. He launched the first pitch he saw, a high sinker from Framber Valdez.

Murakami also had a triple and struck out twice and is batting .111 in his last 28 games.

White Sox starter Erick Fedde allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter before Hudson relieved.

Valdez (10-11) yielded three runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

With two outs in the fifth, Torres was held to a single on a drive to the base of the left-field wall on a quick retrieval by left fielder Randal Grichuk.

Dillon Dingler followed with a double and Hudson entered and struck out Riley Greene. Spencer Torkelson led off the sixth with a liner to the left field corner, but Grichuk threw him out at second.

Up next

Tigers LHP Andrew Sears (0-1, 5.40 ERA) faced White Sox RHP David Sandlin (2-2, 5.64) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.