Juan Soto’s homer leads Mets to 6-3 win that keeps Phillies from taking over top NL wild-card spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and the New York Mets kept the Philadelphia Phillies from gaining ground in the National League wild-card race with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

Edmundo Sosa went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double for the Phillies (85-69), who remained tied with the Cubs for the top two wild-card spots after Chicago lost 6-4 to Cincinnati. Both teams began the day one game ahead of the San Diego Padres, who were scheduled to host Miami later Friday.

Derek Hill also went deep and Bryson Stott had an RBI double for Philadelphia.

Soto also doubled and finished with three hits. A.J. Ewing’s two-run single capped a three-run first inning for the last-place Mets, who ended a five-game losing streak — their longest under interim manager Andy Green. Carson Benge had an RBI single in the first and reached base three times.

Francisco Lindor remained at 299 career homers after going 2 for 5 with a double.

Rookie left-hander Zac Thornton (5-5) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one. Thornton has permitted two runs or fewer eight times in 14 big league starts.

Dedniel Núñez got four outs for his second career save and first since July 13, 2024.

José Urquidy tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless bulk relief in his Phillies debut. Urquidy, designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, was claimed off waivers Thursday.

Phillies opener Tim Mayza (3-4) was charged with three runs. He threw 33 pitches but recorded just one out — the shortest outing by a Philadelphia starter since Cristopher Sánchez got only one out against the Washington Nationals on July 29, 2021.

Up next

The Mets will retire the No. 15 jersey worn by Hall of Fame center fielder Carlos Beltrán on Saturday before RHP Christian Scott (4-5, 3.76 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Andrew Painter (3-9, 5.54).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press