Atlanta Braves clinch 8th playoff berth in 9 years with victory over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are back in the playoffs after missing out last season.

The first-place Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night to punch their ticket to the postseason for the eighth time in nine years. They clinched at least a National League wild card and reduced their magic number to three for winning the NL East.

Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson each hit a two-run homer to help the Braves bounce back after dropping two of three games to the Chicago Cubs this week.

Atlanta is trying to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East title and could wrap up the division crown as soon as Sunday. Atlanta’s win Friday night coupled with Philadelphia’s 6-3 loss to the Mets gave the Braves a five-game lead over the Phillies with eight to play.

If the Braves take the division, it will be their seventh NL East championship in nine years.

Atlanta’s return to the playoffs comes after a disappointing 2025 season in which the team went 76-86 and finished fourth in the division, snapping a streak of seven straight playoff appearances that included six consecutive NL East titles from 2018-23. That run was highlighted by beating the Astros to win the 2021 World Series.

Friday’s victory gave the Braves 90 wins, marking the fifth time in the last eight full seasons that they’ve reached the mark. The only teams with more 90-win seasons in that stretch are the Dodgers with eight and the Brewers and Yankees with six apiece.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer