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Connor Prielipp and Walker Jenkins lead Twins to 3-0 victory over Angels

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By AP News
Twins Angels Baseball

Twins Angels Baseball

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ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor Prielipp allowed two hits in a season-high seven innings and fellow rookie Walker Jenkins homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Prielipp (6-7) struck out eight and walked two in his 21st start, throwing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes to help the Twins (72-82) even the four-game series at one apiece. The left-hander is 3-0 in four September starts.

Tommy Nance escaped a jam in the eighth and Travis Adams retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save.

Ryan Jeffers had a sacrifice fly off Grayson Rodriguez (4-8), and Josh Bell singled in a run to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first.

Jenkins homered for the third time in his first 52 at-bats to make it 3-0 in the seventh. The center fielder had three of Minnesota’s nine hits.

The Angels loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth against Nance but came up empty. The right-hander struck out Mike Trout and pinch-hitter Josh Lowe — both swinging — before retiring Vaughn Grissom on a flyout to left field.

Rodriguez permitted three runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Sammy Peralta retired four of the five batters he faced and rookie Luke Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Angels (59-95) won the opener 5-4 on Wade Meckler’s walk-off single in the 10th.

Up next

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.84 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Angels LHP Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.36).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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