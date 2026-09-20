Martínez homers from both sides of the plate as Guardians beat Athletics to stay atop AL Central

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martínez homered from both sides of the plate as part of his second career four-hit game, Chase DeLauter had a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Guardians remained in first place in the AL Central with a 12-6 victory over the Athletics on Saturday night.

It is the second time this month a Guardians’ hitter has homered from both sides of the plate. Brayan Rocchio did it on Sept. 4 against Detroit.

Martínez, who also drove in four runs, had a two-run homer during a five-run first inning and a solo shot in the fourth as the Guardians won their fourth straight. Cleveland (80-75) has a one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, who defeated Detroit 3-1.

The Guardians also scored five runs in the third on the strength of four doubles, including David Fry’s two-run line drive.

Cleveland had five players with at least two hits. Slade Cecconi (5-7) worked the last two innings to get the win.

Donovan Walton had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth, and drove in four runs for the Athletics.

Athletics starter Jacob Lopez (6-5) allowed 10 runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee went 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on 12 hits.

Up next

Cleveland sends RHP Gavin Williams (13-8, 3.78 ERA) to the mound in its last regular-season home game. RHP Jack Perkins (3-11, 6.14) will go for the Athletics.

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