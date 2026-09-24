Walton homers and Bolte has 4 hits to lead the Athletics to a 7-3 victory over the Angels

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit a three-run homer and rookie Henry Bolte had his first four-hit game to help the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Lawrence Butler had an RBI single and Walton hit his ninth home run, a two-out shot off rookie Walbert Ureña (9-11) for a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Bolte went 4 for 5, scored two runs and had an RBI double in the second that put the Athletics (63-95) up 5-0.

Mike Trout and Vaughn Grissom hit back-to-back homers off Jeffrey Springs in the fourth to make it 5-2. It was the 22nd homer this season for Trout the 426th of his career.

Grissom followed his 13th homer with an RBI single in the fifth to cut it to 5-3 and chase Springs.

Alika Williams and Bolte had singles off José Fermin in the sixth and both scored on a double by Shea Langeliers for the final margin.

Springs gave up three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander was 3-0 after his first four starts, but went 1-14 over his final 25. Geoff Hartlieb (2-1) got five outs for the win and Elvis Alvarado struck out two in the ninth to close it out.

Ureña yielded five runs on seven hits in four innings. The right-hander had allowed five runs in his previous three starts covering 21 innings.

Athletics catcher Brian Serven fouled a bunt off his left eye in the sixth and had to leave the game.

The Angels (60-98) are trying to avoid the first 100-loss season in franchise history.

Up next

Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-8, 5.96) starts Thursday in Seattle in the first of four games against the Mariners to close out the regular season. The Athletics haven’t announced Thursday’s starting pitcher for the first of four games against the visiting Astros.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here