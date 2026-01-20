Wembanyama scores 33 points in 123-110 win over Jazz after being named All-Star starter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds hours after being named an All-Star starter for the first time as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 123-110 on Monday.

Wembanyama, named to his second All-Star team and the eighth San Antonio player to start, shot 7 for 12 from 3-point distance and finished one shy of his career best, set Nov. 13, 2024, against Washington.

The Spurs had seven players score in double figures in winning their third straight and for the fifth time in seven games.

The backcourt trio of Stephon Castle (18 points), Dylan Harper (15) and De’Aaron Fox (14) combined for 47 points for San Antonio.

Keyonte George had 30 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 for Utah.

The Jazz snapped the Spurs’ eight-game winning streak in the teams’ previous meeting on Dec. 27. San Antonio and Wembanyama made sure there was not a repeat finish.

Wembanyama was 3 for 4 on 3-pointers in scoring 13 points in the opening quarter and had 21 points at the half.

The Spurs outscored Utah 35-23 in the third quarter and turned a four-point halftime lead into their 17th victory by double figures.

Castle had 11 points in the third quarter, going 6 for 6 on free throws. He finished 7 for 10 from the line.

Wembanyama averaged 31.3 points during a three-game sweep of San Antonio’s homestand.

Utah has lost four straight and closed its road trip 1-4.

