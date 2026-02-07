Pelicans erase 18-point second-half deficit in 119-115 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Saddiq Bay scored 30 points, including two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining, helping the New Orleans Pelicans overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in a 119-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Zion Williamson added 29 points and Trey Murphy III scored 26 as the Pelicans snapped a three-game skid

Minnesota took a brief one-point lead with 50 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Bones Hyland, but Williamson converted a three-point play to put the Pelicans up 117-115 with 35.5 seconds to play.

Anthony Edwards’ shot fell short and Bey grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Julius Randle with 10.8 seconds to play.

Edwards finished with 35 points in the loss, including 23 in the first half. Randle added 24 points, while Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

Pelicans rookie Derik Queen scored 17 points and was 4 for 4 from 3-point range. He entered having made just 10 shots from deep all season.

The Timberwolves led 77-59 early in the third quarter but watched that lead evaporate midway through the fourth. Murphy connected from 3-point range on consecutive possessions to briefly cut it to four points late in the third, and Bey scored five straight points to tie it at 102 in the fourth.

Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels was in foul trouble throughout. He picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and was whistled for his fourth early in the third. That forced Wolves coach Chris Finch to turn to a number of unique lineups, including a season-high 10 minutes for seldom-used Johnny Juzang.

The Wolves struggled to slow Williamson in the paint. The Pelicans star connected on 11 of his 13 shots, all in the post.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Sacramento on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

—-

NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press