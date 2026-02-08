Embiid scores 33, Maxey adds 29 and the 76ers beat the Suns 109-103 for 6th win in 7 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points, Tyrese Maxey added 29 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the cold-shooting Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Saturday night.

The 76ers have won six of their last seven games, bouncing back from a 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Suns lost for the third time in four games, shooting just 11 of 46 (23.9%) from 3-point range.

Philadelphia led 81-71 going into the fourth quarter and pushed its advantage to 16 after holding Phoenix scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth.

The Suns made things interesting in the final minutes, cutting it to 101-97 with 1:04 left on Devin Booker’s two free throws, but Maxey responded with a stepback 3-pointer to keep the 76ers ahead.

Embiid grabbed nine rebounds, made four 3-pointers and was 11 of 13 on free throws, all while jawing for much of the game with Suns forward Dillon Brooks. Formr Sun Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 18 points.

The Suns couldn’t get the win despite Booker and Jalen Green returning to the lineup. Booker — who will play in his fifth All-Star game next week — missed seven games with a sprained ankle. He finished with 21 points and nine assists.

Green has been battling injuries all season and played in just his sixth game. He finished with eight points, playing 17 minutes while coming off the bench.

Brooks led the Suns with 28 points. Royce O’Neale had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Mark Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers led 58-47 at halftime. The Suns had a brutal shooting start, making just 1 of 19 from 3-point range through 1 1/2 quarters before hitting three in a row.

Up next

76ers: At Portland on Monday night.

Suns: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer