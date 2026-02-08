Skip to main content
Jakucionis hits 6 3-pointers without a miss in Heat’s 132-101 romp over Wizards

By AP News
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kasparas Jakucionis was 6 for 6 from 3-point range and scored 22 points, Bam Adebayo also had 22 and the Miami Heat routed the Washington Wizards 132-101 on Sunday.

Norman Powell added 21 points for Miami, and Kel’el Ware had 19 points and 14 rebounds. The Heat snapped a two-game losing streak and added to their team record with a 14th 130-plus point effort of the season.

Andrew Wiggins had 11 points and 10 rebounds as eighth-place Miami closed within a half-game of seventh-place Orlando in the Eastern Conference.

Tristan Vukcevic had 14 points to lead Washington. The Wizards lost back-to-back games for the first time since a nine-game slide from Jan. 7-24.

Alex Sarr added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who saw both Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly depart early with injuries.

The Heat turned an early nine-point deficit into a 74-52 lead by halftime. They outrebounded the Wizards 36-22 in the half.

Miami forced 10 third-quarter turnovers to extend its lead to 107-75.

Up next

Heat: Host Utah on Monday night.

Wizards: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Associated Press

