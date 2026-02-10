Sensabaugh hits late 3-pointer to lift Jazz to 115-111 win over Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining to lift the Utah Jazz to a 115-111 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17, Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Ace Bailey also scored 16 for the Jazz, who won for only the fifth time in their last 23 games.

The Jazz erased a 108-103 deficit with 3:32 left and got within one at 111-110 on Isaiah Collier’s jumper with 1:23 remaining. Sensabaugh, who finished with 14 points, then connected with his shot from behind the arc.

Miami twice had opportunities at a tying or go-ahead score. Andrew Wiggins missed a short jumper with 36 seconds left and Kasparas Jakucionis’ corner 3-point attempt bounced off the rim with 4 seconds left.

Sensabaugh’s two free throws with 3 seconds remaining clinched the win for Utah.

Wiggins scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jakucionis finished with 20 points for the Heat.

Utah led 85-82 after three quarters but for the second consecutive game, coach Will Hardy sat Markkanen and Jackson in the fourth period. Jackson was acquired from Memphis in a trade Feb. 3. Jusuf Nurkic also sat out the fourth and finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Jazz outscored the Heat in the paint 54-30.

Miami’s Norman Powell (back tightness) and Pelle Larsson (right forearm strain) didn’t play, while Tyler Herro (ribs) has been sidelined since Jan. 17. Keyonte George (right ankle sprain) sat out for Utah.

Down 15 midway through the first quarter, the Jazz finished the first half on a 14-2 run. Collier’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Utah a 61-52 lead at the break.

Jazz: Host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Heat: Play at New Orleans on Wednesday night.

