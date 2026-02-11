Suns dominate Mavericks 120-111, extend Dallas’ losing streak to 8 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 19 and the Phoenix Suns beat Dallas 120-111 on Tuesday night to send the Mavericks to their eighth consecutive loss.

Naji Marshall had 31 points and Cooper Flagg finished with 27 for Dallas, which hasn’t won since beating Golden State at home on Jan. 22. It’s the Mavericks’ longest skid since also losing eight in a row in 2016.

Phoenix nearly led the entire game, taking a 2-1 lead on Booker’s turnaround jumper with 10:01 left in the first quarter and never trailing again. The Suns led by as many as 31 points at 61-30 on their way to what appeared would be a blowout win — until the Mavericks made a game of it late.

A putback basket by Flagg with 6:57 left cut Dallas’ deficit to 108-96, and the Mavericks cut it to six at 115-109 on Marshall’s floater with 2:09 remaining.

Booker made a mid-range jumper with 1:50 left and made one of two free throws to push Phoenix’s advantage to nine. After P.J. Washington’s driving layup for Dallas, Booker made a pullup jumper to cap the scoring and end the Mavericks’ furious comeback attempt.

Up next

Mavericks: At Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Suns: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

