North Carolina A&T beats Hampton 71-70 on Trent Middleton Jr.’s free throw in HBCU Classic

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trent Middleton Jr. scored on a driving layup, got fouled and made a free throw with 4.5 seconds remaining, lifting North Carolina A&T over Hampton 71-70 in the HBCU Classic on Friday night as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

It was the Aggies’ first lead since they scored the game’s first basket.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s potential tying floater just missed at the buzzer.

Middleton’s defense was key over the final 57 seconds. He had consecutive steals that led to baskets by the Aggies (10-14, 3-10 Coastal Athletic) after they trailed by eight with nearly six minutes to go.

Lewis Walker led the Aggies with 18 points, including four straight free throws that tied the game at 68-all. Middleton finished with 15 points, including 6 of 7 free throws, and Will Felton added 12 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting.

Hampton (12-14, 6-7) was outscored 9-2 over the final 43 seconds, getting just two free throws by Gaines-Wyatt. He and Xzavier Long led the Pirates with 17 points each. Elijah Kennedy had 13 points off the bench. They had five players in foul trouble, including Long and Josh Ogundele who fouled out.

The neutral court matchup counted as a conference game for the schools that traveled over 2,500 miles to play in Kia Forum, the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both schools brought their bands, cheerleaders and mascots. The Pack Drumline that plays for Chicago Bulls and Chicago Sky games entertained before the game while Black fraternities and sororities showed off their dance moves. Chloe Bailey sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the national anthem.

The HBCU Classic started five years ago during Black History Month to highlight historically Black colleges and universities as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

___

